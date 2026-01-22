UP: Two cops injured in attack after foiling bid to free undertrial in Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) Two Uttar Pradesh Police constables were seriously injured after being attacked by a group of assailants following a failed attempt to free an undertrial being taken to jail here, police said on Thursday.

One of the injured policemen was referred to the Banaras Hindu Uuniversity (BHU) Trauma Centre in Varanasi in a critical condition, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Manglik said the incident occurred on Wednesday evening when constables Ashish Kumar and Shashikant Bharti were escorting undertrial Raju alias Anwar alias Shahzade alias Dangar to the district jail after his remand was approved by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Arun Giri.

He said relatives of the undertrial and some others earlier tried to free him and assaulted the constables, but the police personnel managed to lodge him in jail.

Around 9 pm, while the constables were returning from the jail, about half a dozen assailants on two motorcycles intercepted them near the Lucknow trisection and attacked them with bricks and sharp-edged weapons, leaving both seriously injured, the SP said.

Both were taken to hospital, from where Shashikant was referred to the trauma centre around midnight due to his critical condition, he added.

A case has been registered at Gyanpur police station against six accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Criminal Law Amendment Act on a complaint by constable Ashish Kumar, Manglik said.

Three accused, Bhaijaan (18), Dheeraj (19) and Pradeep (36), were arrested on Thursday evening from Chakshridattpur in the Durgaganj area, while efforts are on to nab the remaining three, he added. PTI COR ABN OZ OZ