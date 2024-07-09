UP: Two cops suspended after rape accused attacks survivor's family, kills mother in Unnao

Unnao (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) Two policemen were suspended on Tuesday for negligence leading to the attack on a rape survivor's family, which left her 48-year-old mother dead, officials said.

The rape survivor, her sister and father were injured in the attack by Anurag Pal (22), who was out on bail, and had to be hospitalised, they said.

The rape accused later allegedly shot himself dead and his body was found with a countrymade pistol lying near him, they added. Pal was allegedly in a relationship with with the rape survivor, the police said citing the local people and added that the exact cause behind the attack could be ascertained only after a probe.

According to police, Pal and his two aides allegedly entered the rape survivor's house on Monday in Gondian Kheda village under Fatehpur Chaurasi police station limits in Unnao district. They fired indiscriminately, leaving the mother Phoolkumari dead and injuring others in the family.

Bangarmau Circle Officer Arvind Kumar said a sub-inspector and a constable of the local police station have been suspended by the Superintendent of Police for negligence in supervision.

The policemen were suspended for not taking action on a Dial 112 complaint about Pal allegedly running over one of Phoolkumari's daughters with his motorcycle on July 3, Kumar said.

The police said the attack by Pal was a fallout of the rape case lodged against him by the family in July last year.

The family had alleged that Pal, along with another accomplice, had gang-raped one of the daughters of Phoolkumari. A gang rape case was registered against the duo under section 376D of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

Pal was arrested and was released from jail about two-and-a-half months ago on bail, they said.

On receiving information about the attack, IG Lucknow reached the village and ordered strict action into the matter, the officials said.

The three injured persons are being treated at a hospital in Kanpur, they added.

The incident took place in Gondian Kheda village around 3.30 am on Monday when Puttilal Kashyap (53) was sleeping inside his house with his wife Phoolkumari and daughters.

Pal, who lives in the neighbourhood and his two accomplices, entered the house from the back door and started firing indiscriminately, leaving the rape survivor and her family members injured. Doctors later declared Phoolkumari brought dead.

Shortly after, Anurag Pal allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself outside the village.

Pal had uploaded a video on his Facebook profile wherein he took claim of the attack and said he would shoot himself. PTI COR NAV RPA