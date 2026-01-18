UP: Two cousins killed as truck rams into motorcycle in Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) The son of a BJP mandal president and his cousin have been killed when a wood-laden truck rammed into their motorcycle here, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place near Patrasia petrol pump on Bisalpur road in Barkhera area on Saturday night.

The truck driver has been arrested, police said.

The deceased -- identified as Vikas (19), son of BJP's Tikri mandal president Harishankar, and his cousin Shivam (22) -- were travelling from Pilibhit to Barkhera when the truck, coming from the opposite direction, rammed into their motorcycle, a police officer said.

The truck dragged them for nearly 20 metres after the collision. Both the youths died on the spot, he said.

Villagers caught the truck driver and handed him over to the police.

Following the accident, locals staged a protest, raising slogans and holding the driver responsible for the deaths. The protest, which continued for one-and-a-half hours, was called off after Circle Officer Pragati Chauhan arrived and assured strict legal action.

Barkhera Station House Officer Pramendra Kumar said a case has been registered and further legal proceedings are underway. He added that strict action would be taken against vehicles found plying at uncontrolled speeds.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.