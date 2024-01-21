UP: Two criminals nabbed after encounter with police

Meerut (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) Two criminals wanted by police were arrested on Sunday after an encounter here, officials said.

They said the incident took place near the Kudi Kamalpur canal here.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan, the two were going on a motorcycle with one more person when they were surrounded by a police team acting on a tip-off.

Seeing the police, the criminals opened fire and a gunfight ensued, he said.

In the exchange of fire, Akash alias Harsh Giri sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was arrested, along with Jitendra alias Raju Giri, the SSP said.

Sajwan said the third man, however, managed to flee.

Both Akash and Jitendra were carrying rewards of Rs 25,000 on their arrest, the SSP added.

Police have seized two countrymade pistols from them and an FIR was registered against them under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act, he said. PTI COR ABN IJT