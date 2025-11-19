UP: Two dead as car hits bridge railing in Kushinagar

Kushinagar (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) Two people died and three were seriously injured when their car rammed into a bridge railing here early Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place around 4 am when the driver lost control and rammed into the railing on the four-lane road near Subudhiya Khurd in the Ahirauli Bazar police station limits.

Hearing the loud noise, locals rushed to the site and pulled out the injured from the car. The injured were taken to the community health centre at Devtaha, where doctors declared Aman Gond (24) and Nilesh Gond (25) dead.

The three others -- Dilip Jaiswal (26), Shravan Sahni (25) and Ankit Jaiswal (23)-- were referred to AIIMS Gorakhpur.