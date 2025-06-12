UP: Two dead, four injured after gas cylinder blast triggers fire in Agra silver factory

Agra (UP), Jun 12 (PTI) Two people were killed and four others were injured after a gas cylinder explosion triggered a fire in a silver-melting factory here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Aditya (19) and Sunil Patil (50), both residents of Maharashtra.

The incident occurred around 2 pm in Kinari Bazaar in the Kotwali area when a gas cylinder reportedly exploded, leading to a massive fire in the factory premises, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Sonam Kumar said, "Several fire tenders and police teams from multiple stations were rushed to the spot as soon as information was received. Rescue operations continued for nearly two hours before the blaze was brought under control." Patil was operating the silver melting unit, police said.

Four others — Chandraprakash, Avdhoot, Rahul and Shailendra — were seriously injured in the incident and have been admitted to a local hospital, authorities added.

"A probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire," the DCP said, adding that further legal action will be taken based on the investigation.