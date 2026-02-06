UP: Two detained for flying drone over Army's restricted zone in Saharanpur; probe on

Saharanpur(UP), Feb 6 (PTI) Two men were detained by security forces' personnel for allegedly flying a drone over a restricted Army area here, police said on Friday.

Army personnel recovered a drone and a laptop from the possession of the detainees, and initial examination of the laptop has revealed several photos and video clip allegedly showing the interior of the restricted zone, they added.

Gagalheri Station House Officer (SHO) Amit Nagar told PTI that a probe has been launched based on a complaint filed by the Army.

According to the complaint, a drone was spotted hovering over a restricted Army campus, specifically circling under-construction buildings and surrounding sensitive areas on Friday.

Tracking the drone's flight path, Army officials reached Rasoolpur village and apprehended Harish (26) and Deepak (28).

"The duo has been handed over to the Gagalheri police. They claim to be conducting a river survey for the Government of India. However, flying a drone in a prohibited military area without prior permission from Army authorities is a direct violation of rules," the SHO said.

Police and military officials are currently verifying the authenticity of an authorisation letter provided by the youths and scanning the data recorded on the seized devices, the officer said, adding that legal proceedings are being initiated based on preliminary findings. PTI COR CDN ARB ARB