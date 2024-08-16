UP: Two devotees killed, three injured in road accident in Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) Two devotees were killed and three, including two women, were seriously injured when the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a truck here on Friday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said that 13 people, residents of Govindpur Tiwari village of the Prayagraj district, were going to visit Maa Sheetla Dham Kada in a loader truck.

He said that near Reliance Petrol Pump located in Kalyanpur, a trailer truck coming from behind hit the loader truck while overtaking, killing Amarnath (40) and Dinesh (36) on the spot. Three people, including two women, were seriously injured.

The injured have been sent to Medical College Kaushambi for treatment, the SP said.

Police have taken the driver of the trailer truck into custody and started an investigation.