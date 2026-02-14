UP: Two die as pick-up truck, tractor collide in Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) Two persons, who were seriously injured in a head-on collision between a pick-up truck and a tractor here on Saturday morning, succumbed to their injuries during treatment, police said.

The accident took place on Manjhanpur-Sirathu Road near Selarha village in Kaushambi district.

Manjhanpur Circle Officer Shivank Singh said Mustafa (45) and Mohammad Manzoor (35) -- both residents of Mohiuddinpur Devchar village and were in the pick-up truck -- were seriously injured in the accident, while the tractor driver abandoned his vehicle and fled.

Police admitted both the injured to the district hospital, but they died during treatment.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The tractor has been seized, they said. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK