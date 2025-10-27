UP: Two drown in Ganga

Ghazipur (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) A woman and a child drowned on Monday while taking a dip in the Ganga river here, police said.

Another child is missing and efforts are on to trace her.

According to the police, Pushpa Devi along with her 12-year-old daughter Gayatri and another child Rohan Rajbhar (11) visited the Ganga ghat for rituals related to the Chhath Puja.

While Pushpa Devi was busy in the rituals, both children went to bathe in the river and were swept away by the current.

Hearing her cries for help, locals and police rushed to the spot. Divers were pressed into service, and after a prolonged search, Rohan’s body was recovered.

Efforts are underway to locate Gayatri, Station House Officer (SHO) Deendayal Pandey said.

In a separate incident, Chinta Devi (40), a resident of Kutubpur village, drowned while bathing in the Ganga.

After locals raised an alarm, boatmen rescued her and rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, police said. PTI COR ABN ANM ABN ANM DV DV