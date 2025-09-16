UP: Two drug smugglers held in Shamli, smack worth over Rs 2 crore seized

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) Two drug smugglers were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district and smack worth about Rs 2.55 crore was recovered from their possession, police said on Tuesday.

Shamli Superintendent of Police N P Singh told reporters that acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Kairana SHO S P Atri intercepted a car on Monday night and recovered 2.55 kg of smack from the occupants.

The accused identified as Usman and Insar have been arrested and a case under sections 8 and 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act registered against, the SP said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused were involved in supplying drugs from Bareilly to western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, he added.

Efforts are on to trace other people linked to the racket, the police said. PTI COR ABN NB