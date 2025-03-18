UP: Two female college students held for theft of gold jewellery worth Rs 7.5 lakh in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Mar 18 (PTI) Two female college students have been arrested for allegedly stealing gold jewellery worth Rs 7.5 lakh from a house in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, police said on Tuesday.

Prem Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said the incident took place on Monday in Shastri Nagar area and a complaint has been lodged in this regard.

The complainant, Kanchan Gangwar told police that her son, Shaurya had called her to inform that he was leaving the house and had placed the key inside a shoe rack outside, he said.

The accused women overheard the phone conversation and used the opportunity to steal the jewellery, the officer said citing the complaint.

Upon receiving the complaint, an investigation was launched leading to the arrest of -- Tulsi (20) and Shivani alias Shyam Mala (21) -- near the old railway tracks of Izzatnagar railway station, he added.

He further said that the accused, residents of Sheeshgarh area, were pursuing a degree in Bachelor of Science.

"The stolen items recovered from them include six rings, a necklace, a mangalsutra, an 'Om' locket, a 'Jhala' (traditional ornament), and a gold chain. The total weight of the recovered gold is approximately eight tolas, valued at around Rs 7.5 lakh," Raghuvanshi said.

The two women were presented in court on Tuesday and subsequently sent to jail, he said.