Two freight wagons derail at Khurja Junction; no casualties

Bulandshahr: Two wagons of a freight train derailed at Khurja Junction railway station early Monday, officials said.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

The derailment occurred around 1 am on the busy Delhi-Howrah rail route.

Upon receiving information, railway officials and technical staff rushed to the site and began efforts to restore the derailed wagons, they said.

Divisional Signal and Telecom Engineer, Aligarh, Anil Kumar, said, "The freight train had been stationed at Tundla for the past two days. It departed from Tundla on Sunday. An investigation into the cause of the derailment is currently underway."

Railway officials said work is underway to bring the wagons back onto the tracks and restore normal rail operations at the junction.