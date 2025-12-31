UP: Two friends killed on New Year trip as bike hits tractor trolley on highway

Bareilly (UP), Dec 31 (PTI) Two friends travelling to Nainital to celebrate the New Year died on the spot after their motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley on the Bareilly-Nainital highway on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident occurred near the Mundia toll plaza, close to the Mega Food Park U-turn.

The police reached the spot after receiving information and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination, the officials said.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Saif (21) and Mahtab (19), both residents of the Godam locality in Bareilly.

The impact of the collision caused severe damage to the motorcycle, Singh said, adding that the tractor-trolley has been seized.

The victims were close friends and were engaged in cosmetic business, the officer added.