UP: Two get 25-year jail term for raping minor

Ballia (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) A Ballia court has convicted two men for gangraping a 13-year-old girl and sentenced them to 25 years of imprisonment each, a police official on Thursday said.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said special judge (POCSO Act) Pratham Kant on September 10 heard the arguments from both sides, holding the men guilty and sentenced them to the jail term besides saddling them with Rs 13,000 fine each.

According to the prosecution, the teenager from a local village had gone out to relieve herself on November 21, 2021, when Vishal Singh and Akhand Pratap Singh sexually assaulted her.

When the girl resisted, the men beat her and threatened to kill her, the prosecution added.

Based on the complaint filed by the survivor's father, a case was registered against both men under relevant sections of the erstwhile IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The police investigated the case and chargesheeted the accused men.