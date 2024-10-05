UP: Two get life imprisonment for killing man three years ago

Maharajganj (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) A court here has sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for killing a man three years ago due to an old rivalry, an official said.

Special Judge (SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act) Sanjay Mishra also imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 on each of the accused, and if unpaid both have to serve an additional six months of jail term.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh said, "Accused Sarfaraz (21) and Samshad (20), from Khadda police station area in Kushinagar district, were found guilty of murder." The case in the matter was registered under IPC and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, in Nichlaul police station.

According to Singh, Mantu Bharti was killed on June 8, 2021, due to an old rivalry. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD