UP: Two girls drown in rain-filled pit dug for railway construction in Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) Two girls drowned after accidentally falling into a rainwater-filled pit dug for a railway line, under construction near the India-Nepal border here on Wednesday, officials said.

According to locals, a railway line connecting Nepal is being laid through the border town of Rupaidih. As part of the project, a deep pit had been excavated by railway authorities in Ramjanaki Ward Number 10 of the town, which had filled with rainwater.

On Wednesday, Naina (8) and Vaishnavi (12), were playing near the site when they accidentally slipped and fell into the pit. Residents rushed to their rescue and pulled them out, but both were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Locals said the fathers of both girls had migrated to Pune in search of employment.

Confirming the incident, Nanpara Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Lal Dhar Yadav said that according to a preliminary report by the local revenue inspector and lekhpal, the girls were playing near the railway track where the earth had been dug out for laying tracks. They allegedly slipped and fell into the pit.

"Upon learning about the incident, locals pulled the girls out and took them home. The families then rushed them to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead," the SDM said.

He added that Tehsildar Ambika Prasad is present at the spot. The bodies are being sent for post-mortem, and further action will be taken based on the report.