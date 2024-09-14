UP: Two girls molested in Kaushambi, 2 accused arrested

Kaushambi (UP), Sep 14(PTI) Two inter college girl students were allegedly molested by three men here while returning home, police said on Saturday.

Two of the accused have been arrested, they said.

The two Class 10 girls lodged a complaint alleging that three men molested them while they were on their way to home from college, Kaushambi's Police Circle Officer (CO) Abhishek Singh said.

An FIR was registered at West Sharira police station on Saturday against Sandeep Dubey, Amol Mishra and Arun Tiwari under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, Singh said.

The accused are residents of Bhagwatpur village here, he said.

Dubey and Mishra were arrested on Saturday, the CO said, adding that efforts are underway to nab Tiwari who is absconding. PTI COR CDN CDN OZ OZ