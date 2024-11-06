UP: Two held for acid attack on schoolgirl in Kushinagar

Kushinagar (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) Two youths were on Wednesday arrested for allegedly throwing acid on a schoolgirl here, police said.

The primary suspect, Mukesh Rajbhar, and his associate, Suraj Rajbhar, were arrested within 24 hours of the attack, which took place in a village under the Hanumanganj police jurisdiction, Superintendent of Police Santosh Mishra said.

The incident unfolded when the two young men from the Nebua Naurangia area threw a flammable substance at the girl, after failing to gain her affection.

The girl's father lodged a formal complaint with the police, seeking justice for her. Authorities responded promptly, registering a case and arresting the accused, he said.

The SP said Mukesh had developed an unreciprocated affection for a minor girl and attempted multiple times to communicate with her, facing repeated rejection.

On the day of the attack on Tuesday, Mukesh allegedly purchased a chemical used in agriculture, mixed it with water and with Suraj's help, filled it in a bottle, he said.

The two then rode a motorcycle to the girl's home and threw the substance on her face, causing severe burns. She was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors said that the girl has not received any serious injury and she is undergoing treatment, he added.

While the arrested duo was sent to jail by a local court, the police said. PTI COR KIS NB NB