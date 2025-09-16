UP: Two held for alleged illegal religious conversion, SIT formed to probe funding

Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested here for alleged involvement in illegal religious conversion, with police setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into their funding and other aspects as two other such cases have been recently detected.

Harjeet and Sunita Masih were arrested on Monday for allegedly luring people into conversion on the pretext of curing ailments and other inducements, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI.

The police also recovered a large quantity of religious literature from them, he said.

The SP said that in recent weeks, two similar cases were detected in Sidhauli police station area and one in Nigohi, where the accused linked to Christian missionary activities were arrested and sent to jail.

“We also found evidence of financial support from various trusts, though the probe could not be pursued further at that time,” Dwivedi added.

He said that to investigate the flow of funds and the wider network behind such activities, an SIT has been constituted.

“The SIT will look into the sources of financial assistance, monitor the activities of the accused, and assess how many people have already been converted. I will personally review its work every week,” he said.

The SIT will be headed by a circle officer and will include officials from the Special Operations Group (SOG), surveillance and cyber cells, along with the investigating officers of the concerned police stations, the SP said.

Meanwhile, Harjeet and Sunita Masih have been booked under relevant sections and sent to jail, the police said. PTI CORR ABN RT