UP: Two held for cow slaughter in Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) Two people have been arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in cow slaughter, police said.

The police recovered 100 kgs of cow meat, an iron hook, an iron knife and four calf legs from the possession of the accused, they said.

According to police, they received information about cow slaughter in Dhelha village on Friday. Following this, they reached the spot and arrested Hashim Ali and Aslam Ali.

The police buried the recovered meat in a pit, they said.

SHO of Kotwali police station Akhanddev Mishra said that a case was registered against the accused under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG