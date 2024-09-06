UP: Two held for kidnapping YouTuber in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) A YouTuber was rescued from Mathura after he was allegedly kidnapped by a group of men, police here said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Rahul, Manish, Surendra, Pushpendra, Hitesh and Manoj, they said.

DCP city Zone Rajesh Kumar Singh said that the YouTuber Praveen's close aide Rahul lost a huge amount in gambling. Following this, he along with his associates planned to kidnap Praveen and extort money from him.

Manish and Surendra took Praveen to Mathura, where the police rescued him, Singh said.

"We have arrested Manish (38) and Surendra (32) for kidnapping Praveen", Singh added. Searches are on for the remaining accused.