UP: Two held for molesting minor Dalit girl, making casteist remarks

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old Dalit girl and passing casteist remarks against her, officials said on Tuesday.

Taseen and Shalim, both in their mid-20s, were arrested on Monday after the victim's father filed a complaint against them at the Sikheda police station, according to Circle Officer Rupali Rao.

According to the father, the accused tried to molest his daughter and made casteist remarks at her on September 8, CO Rao said.

The victim's father stated in his complaint that the accused also threatened the girl, warning her not to tell anyone about the incident or she would face dire consequences. Based on this complaint, police registered an FIR registered against the accused under BNS sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 78 (stalking), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), section 7/8 of POCSO Act and SC/ST atrocities prevention act, police said. PTI COR ABN BHJ BHJ