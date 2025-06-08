UP: Two held for posing as fake bouncers at Bankey Bihari Temple, extorted money for VIP darshan

Mathura (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) Two members of a gang allegedly posing as as bouncers (private security personnel) and extorting money from devotees in the name of facilitating VIP darshan at the Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan were arrested, police said on Sunday.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Sandeep Singh said the accused -- Rohit and Lucky alias Chhotu -- from Mathura used to operate under the name "Madhav Bouncer Group" on social media, claiming to offer crowd protection and VIP darshan services for a fee.

They forcibly escorted devotees into the temple and facilitated darshan. Videos of these activities were posted on social media to gain more customers, he said.

Singh said a case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ