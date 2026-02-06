UP: Two held for strangling public toilet staff dead for refusing free access to facility

Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) Police have arrested two men for allegedly killing a staff at a public toilet facility after he refused free access to the accused and asked them to pay their dues, officials said on Friday.

An FIR was lodged on February 3 based on a complaint by supervisor Kuldeep Singh, who alleged his helper Prem Kumar, a native of Gonda district, had been murdered by unknown persons, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shweta Yadav said at a press conference here.

Prem Kumar was in charge of a public toilet facility located at the Kaushambi bus stand and constructed by the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam (GNN).

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Sukhbir alias Sumit (28) and Rakesh Prasad alias Chotu -- residents of Bardhaman district in West Bengal -- from the Maharajpur area in Link Road police station area, the ACP said.

According to the police, the accused were acquainted with Prem Kumar and used to consume alcohol with him. They had been using the public toilet complex without paying a pending service fee of Rs 300 to the GNN.

Around 10 days ago, when the duo attempted to use the facility, Prem Kumar reportedly stopped them and asked them to clear the dues.

During the ensuing altercation, Prem Kumar and Rakesh Prasad allegedly got into a scuffle, but the situation was defused, and supervisor Kuldeep Singh also reached the spot.

The police said on February 2, the accused planned to kill Prem Kumar. They allegedly consumed alcohol with him inside the toilet premises, and strangled him to death after tying his hands and legs.

The accused allegedly took away Prem Kumar's mobile phone and Rs 600 from his pocket and fled to Mathura. They returned to Ghaziabad by train on Thursday, and were promptly arrested based on inputs, ACP Yadav said.

Both the accused have been sent to jail, she added. PTI COR CDN ARB ARB