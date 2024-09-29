UP: Two held from Ballia railway station with illegal arms, ammunition

Ballia (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) Two people have been arrested from Ballia railway station for allegedly carrying 825 illegal live cartridges and a country-made pistol, a GRP official said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Ranjeet Kumar and Rashid alias Lallan, residents of Jaunpur district, Government Railway Police (GRP), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saviratna Gautam said.

Gautam told the reporters that Kumar and Rashid were sitting on the cement bench at the eastern end of platform 2/3 of Ballia railway station on Saturday. They were arrested with 425 illegal live cartridges of .315 bore pistols and 400 illegal live cartridges of .32 bore pistols.

Two illegal country-made pistols of .315 bore were also recovered from, the DSP said.

During interrogation, they revealed that they were carrying the arms and cartridges from Jaunpur to Chhapra in Bihar by train to supply them there, DSP said.

A case has been registered in Ballia police station of the GRP under section 111 (organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act, DSP added. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG