UP: Two held in Siddharthnagar for converting people

Siddharthnagar (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) Two people were arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly converting people to Christianity under the guise of treating incurable diseases, police said.

A complaint was received that a religious gathering was held in the Panani village in which attempts were made to convert people to Christianity.

The accused claimed to provide relief from incurable diseases and sufferings, Superintendent of Police, Prachi Singh said.

On the basis of the complaint, a police team reached the spot and arrested two Chandrabhan and Phool Singh with religious books.

An FIR has been registered against them under sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021 and Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 351 (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), she said.

Further investigation is underway, she added.