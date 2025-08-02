UP: Two injured in leopard attack in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) Two men were injured in a leopard attack in the Kadunala forest here on Saturday, an official said. Both men were sent to Musafirkhana Community Health Center (CHC) for treatment.

Teams of police, administration and the forest department have been deployed to catch the leopard, District Magistrate of Amethi Sanjay Chauhan said.

Musafirkhana's Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Abhinav Kanaujia said that Baldev Nishad (32) and Sonu Saroj (28) had gone to cut wood in the Kadunala forest on Saturday afternoon when a leopard attacked them.

The SDM said that on hearing their shouts, villagers working in the fields nearby reached the spot with sticks. Seeing the villagers, the animal ran away from there, they said. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY