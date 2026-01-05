UP: Two inmates escape Kannauj jail by scaling prison wall with makeshift rope

Kannauj (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) Two undertrial inmates escaped from the district jail at Anaugi, around 25 km from the Kannauj district headquarters, by scaling the prison wall on Sunday night, police said.

The escape came to light around 10 am on Monday during the routine headcount, when two prisoners were found missing, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Kumar said the inmates used blankets to fashion a rope and climbed over the jail wall to flee.

The escapees were identified as Dimpy alias Shiva, a resident of Malgawan village under Tathia police station, an undertrial in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Ankit, a resident of Hazarapur in Talgram police station area, jailed over alleged Arms Act violation.

After being informed by jail staff, Jail Superintendent Bhimsen Mukund alerted senior officers, following which SP Vinod Kumar and District Magistrate Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri reached Anaugi jail, inspected the spot and sought details from jail authorities.

The SP said police teams have been formed and raids are being conducted at possible hideouts to nab the fugitives. "Efforts are on to arrest both inmates at the earliest," he said. PTI COR KIS ARB ARB