UP: Two juveniles escape from Etawah observation home, one recaptured

Etawah (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) Two juveniles here broke the iron grille of a window in a toilet and then jumped from a roof to escape from a government-run observation home, officials said on Sunday.

One of the juveniles was later held from the Etawah railway station, while a search is on for the other, they said.

District Magistrate Subhrant Kumar Shukla said the incident took place at the Government Child Observation Home in the Civil Lines police station area on Friday night.

The two juveniles had been shifted from Kanpur to Unit-2 of the Etawah observation home on court orders.

Late Friday night, officials found two inmates missing during a routine headcount. A subsequent search revealed that the juveniles had broken the grille of a toilet window and fled after jumping from the roof.

Both juveniles escaped from Unit-2 of the facility, which houses inmates from outside districts, while Unit-1 is meant for local inmates, officials said.

District Probation Officer Suraj Singh, with the help of Civil Lines police, managed to trace one 16-year-old juvenile from Etawah railway station.

The minor, held in a theft case, had been brought to Etawah from Kanpur on January 16 following orders of the Juvenile Justice Board.

The other 17-year-old juvenile lodged under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is still absconding. Police and departmental teams are conducting raids to trace him, officials said.

The district magistrate said an inquiry into the incident has been ordered under the supervision of the city magistrate. Strict disciplinary action would be taken against any staff found guilty in the probe, he added.