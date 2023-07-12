UP: Two Kanwar Yatra pilgrims killed in accident, two others in serious condition

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 12 (PTI) Two Kanwar Yatra pilgrims were killed and two others were injured after their motorcycle was hit by a truck near Panjith village in Shamli district, officials said on Wednesday.

Shamli Superintendent of Police Abhishek told newsmen here that the incident took place when four kanwariyas Sanjit (26), Harsh (25), Manish (23) and Sanju (22) were going to Haridwar from Haryana on a motorcycle. The motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck late Tuesday night, he said.

The SP said Sanjit and Harsh were killed while Manish and Sanju were rushed to hospital in serious condition. Police are trying to find the truck driver, he added. PTI COR CDN SKY