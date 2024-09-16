UP: Two killed, 1 injured in motorcycle collision in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) Two people were killed and one injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles here, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred near Amirpur village in Baldev area on Sunday night, Baldev Station House Officer Triloki Singh said.

Sonveer Singh (32) and Krishna (22) died on the spot in the accident, Singh said, adding that their bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Narendra, who was on the motorcycle with Krishna, was injured and was taken to a hospital, police said. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ