UP: Two killed, 2 injured after SUVs collide on Purvanchal Expressway

Sultanpur (UP), Feb 1 (PTI) Two people died and as many injured when two SUVs collided in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Friday night the Purvanchal Expressway when an SUV, en route to Ghazipur from Lucknow, rammed into the other vehicle, officials said.

According to police, Dashrath Singh (60) and Lallan Singh (70), from Asudhar area in Jagdishpur, Bihar, died in the accident.

The injured, Sanjay Singh (42) and Sonu (36), residents of Dharam Pipra in Jagdishpur, Bihar, were taken to a hospital, a police officer said.

Delhi Bazaar police outpost in-charge Sunil Singh Yadav said the bodies have been taken into custody and their relatives have been informed.

After the relatives arrive, the bodies will be sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that an investigation is ongoing. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ