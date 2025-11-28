UP: Two killed, 3 injured in Ballia road accident

Ballia (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) Two persons, including a truck driver, were killed and three others injured on Friday after the driver lost control and collided head-on with a tractor in Narhi area here in the district, police said.

According to the police, Shiv Narayan Yadav, 65, a local resident, and the truck driver, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, were killed, and three others were injured in the incident, which occurred on National Highway 31 near Basantpur village here.

Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Kripa Shankar said that the injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.