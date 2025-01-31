UP: Two killed, 5 injured as pick up van loses control, overturns onto auto in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) Two people died while five others were injured when a pickup van lost control and overturned on an auto-rickshaw in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred near the Doordarshan Tower around 11 pm on Thursday when the passengers inside the auto were returning after their train was cancelled, Superintendent of Police (Nagar) Manush Pareek.

The auto had reached near the tower when a a pick up van coming from the Ramganga side lost control and overturned onto the auto, trapping its passengers underneath, the officer said.

According to Pareek, 53-year-old, Kanti Devi and 23-year-old Visvakarma, died in the accident. Upon receiving information a police team reached the spot and sent the two bodies for a post-mortem.

The injured were taken to a hospital, the officer said, adding that investigation in the matter is underway.