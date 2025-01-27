UP: Two killed, 5 injured in collision between SUV, car in Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) Two people, including a driver, were killed and five others were injured in a head-on collision between an SUV and a car on National Highway-19 on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Gudiya village in Aurai area on the Bhadohi-Varanasi border when the SUV was en route to Varanasi from Mughalsarai in Chandauli district, officials said.

It lost control, entered the other lane and collided head-on with the car going from Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh to Varanasi, Aurai Station House Officer (SHO) Anjani Kumar Rai said.

The unidentified car driver, around 45-years-old died on the spot, while Deepak (40) along with Ajay and Shiva were taken to the hospital, the officer said.

Deepak also died during treatment later, while the conditions of Ajay and Shiva was stated to be critical.

Three passengers of the SUV —Amit, Vartika, and Tamanna — were injured and stated to be stable, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem, police said. PTI CORR ABN ABN OZ OZ