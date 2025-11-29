UP: Two killed, 6 injured as truck rams into stationary tractor-trolley in Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) Two persons, including a minor, died while six others were critically injured after a truck rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley here early Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred in the Bhawa Bazar area of Rajgarh when around a dozen people were returning from an engagement ceremony, Station House Officer (SHO) Daya Shankar Ojha said.

He said Shankar Lal (50) and Sandeep (15) died in the accident, and the injured were taken to a hospital.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, the officer said.