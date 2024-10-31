UP: Two killed after two bikes collide head-on in Banda

Banda (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) Two men were killed on the spot while two others were seriously injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles here on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place near Moongus village under the Tindwari police station area in Banda district, they added.

Rajendra Singh Rajawat, SHO of Tindwari police station, said the deceased have been identified as Salman (25) and Ashutosh (26).

Tarannum, who was riding with Salman, and Swatantra Singh, who was riding with Ashutosh, have been seriously injured in the accident and have been admitted to a government hospital for treatment, the SHO said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation into the accident is underway, Rajawat said. PTI COR ZIR KIS ARI