UP: Two killed as bike hits road barrier in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) Two men were killed when their motorcycle rammed into a stone barrier on a bridge amid dense fog, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that Ravindra Kumar (30) and his nephew Monu (28), residents of Dhakia Ragha village, were travelling to Jakhiya village when the accident took place on Sunday night.

He said the duo was riding a new motorcycle when, due to foggy conditions, they hit stones placed as a road barrier on the Kolaghat bridge. Both sustained serious injuries in the collision.

Police rushed to the spot and took the injured to the Jalalabad Community Health Centre, where doctors declared them dead, the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the SP added.