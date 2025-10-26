UP: Two killed as bus hits motorcycle in Kushinagar; kin block highway to protest

Kushinagar (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) Two persons were killed after a luxury bus hit their motorcycle near the Salemgarh toll plaza in the district on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident occurred at around 9 am on the national highway stretch between Kushinagar and Deoria, under Tarya Sujan police station limits.

The private luxury bus, travelling from Delhi towards Bihar, hit motorcycle-borne Abrar Ansari (20) and his uncle Aleem Ansari (50), an official said, adding that the impact was so severe that both men died on the spot.

Soon after the incident, the victims’ relatives and local residents gathered at the toll plaza, staged a protest, and blocked the national highway demanding action against the bus driver and compensation for the bereaved families.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Tamkuhiraj, Akanksha Mishra, along with police personnel from Tarya Sujan and Tamkuhiraj police stations, reached the spot and pacified the crowd.

The police have seized the bus and sent the bodies for a postmortem examination. Tarya Sujan SHO Dhanveer Singh said an FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway.