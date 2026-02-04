UP: Two killed as car plunges into canal in Jalaun

Jalaun (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) Two men were killed after their car fell into a canal while trying to flee after hitting a motorcyclist on the Kotra-Ait road here on Wednesday, police said.

Station House Officer Kotra Vimlesh Kumar said the incident occurred around 11.30 am near Karthara Mod.

The deceased, Jitendra (50) and Indrapal (55), residents of Pachhipura village, had come to Kotra for some work and were returning when their car collided with a motorcycle.

While the motorcyclist was injured in the collision, the car occupants allegedly tried to flee at high speed, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which then plunged into a deep canal, the officer said.

People working in nearby fields alerted the police, following which a team rushed to the spot and pulled the two men out of the canal. They were taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings are underway, the police said. PTI COR KIS APL APL