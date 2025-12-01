UP: Two killed as speeding motorcycles collide head on in Kushinagar

Kushinagar, Dec 1 (PTI) Two people died in a head-on collision between two speeding motorcycles here, police said on Monday.

Neither of the victims were wearing helmets when the accident took place, they added.

According to the police, Arun Sahni (30), a resident of Pachar village under Kaptanganj police station limits, was returning home from the market on Sunday night.

On the way, his motorcycle collided with another coming from the opposite direction near the Bauliya intersection.

Om Prakash Upadhyay (28), riding the other motorcycle, was on his way home in Lakshmipur village in Ghughli police station area in Maharajganj district.

Both Sahni and Upadhyay were seriously injured in the accident. Police rushed them to the community health centre in Kaptanganj, where doctors declared Om Prakash dead.

Sahni was referred to Gorakhpur Medical College, and succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

According to witnesses, both motorcycles were travelling at high speeds, which led to the accident.

Station House Officer, Kaptanganj police station, Chandrabhushan Prajapati said the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.