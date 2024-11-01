UP: Two killed as truck rams into car near Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) Two persons were killed while two others were injured after a truck rammed into their car from behind on the Varanasi-Kanpur highway, police said on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Western) Sanjay Rai said, "The accident took place late on Thursday night near Samsapur village under the Hathigwan police station area, approximately 75 km from the district headquarters Pratapgarh." "The deceased have been identified as Vivek Singh (32) from Chak Niratul, Prayagraj, and Dhruv Raj Singh (39) from Khajura in Azamgarh district," the officer said.

Four occupants of the car, including a child, were rushed to a nearby hospital where Vivek Singh and Dhruv Raj Singh were pronounced dead by the doctors while the other two were discharged after treatment, Rai said.

Both men were reportedly returning home from Kanpur at the time of the accident. PTI COR CDN ARI