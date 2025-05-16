UP: Two killed, seven injured as auto-rickshaw overturns in Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), May 16 (PTI) Two people died and seven others were injured after an auto-rickshaw overturned here on Friday evening, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Prakash Pandey said the auto-rickshaw was en route to Pannuganj from Robertsganj when it lost control and overturned near Belaudi village in Pannuganj area.

Police reached the spot soon after the accident and took the injured to the Primary Health Centre in Tiyara. Doctors there declared Vishwanath (60) and his mother Sampat Devi (80) -- residents of Shahpur -- dead on arrival, the officer said.

The injured are undergoing treatment. The bodies have been sent to the district hospital for postmortem, and further legal proceedings are underway, the SHO said. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ