UP: Two men arrested for gang rape of mentally challenged woman

Saharanpur (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly gang raping a mentally challenged woman here, police said on Thursday.

According to police, Surendra and Janrel Singh from Yamunanagar district of Haryana had come to the village on Wednesday as part of a marriage procession.

The duo entered a house in the village and gang raped a 27-year-old mentally challenged woman on Wednesday night, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sagar Jain said.

Further investigation is underway, Jain added.