UP: Two men commit suicide after dispute with wives in separate incidents in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) Two men died by suicide in separate incidents in Ballia district, both allegedly followed disputes with their wives, police said on Wednesday.

In the first incident, which occurred on Tuesday night in Chhitauni village, 30-year-old Dhruv Soni allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his rented home.

Station House Officer (SHO) Yogendra Bahadur Singh said preliminary investigation suggested that he was upset over his wife's frequent phone conversations with another man. The couple often quarrelled about it.

"On Tuesday night, when Dhruv returned home and found his wife again talking on the phone, he drove her and their two children out of the house before taking the extreme measure," the SHO said.

Police reached the spot soon after being informed and sent the body for post-mortem.

In another incident in Fefna police station area, a 27-year-old man, Vishwakarma Sharma, allegedly died by suicide after a heated argument with his wife over the phone on Monday night.

Vishwakarma, a welder by profession and a resident of Kapuri Narayanpur village, had been having frequent disputes with his wife, who had recently left for her maternal home, according to SHO Vishwadeep Singh.

Following the phone argument, he walked to the nearby railway line and jumped in front of a goods train.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and no written complaint has been received so far. Police are investigating both cases.