UP: Two men die in Bulandshahr road accident

Bulandshahr (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) Two men were killed in a road accident after an unidentified vehicle collided with their motorcycle here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Ayush (23) and Suraj (25), both residents of the Dibai area, were returning home from Noida on Friday when the accident occurred near Fatehgarh village in the Ahmedgarh area around 10 pm.

The impact of the collision left both men seriously injured, they added.

The police arrived at the scene and took them to the hospital, where both were declared dead.

Ayush's uncle, Rajkumar, said that the men worked in Noida and were returning home when the incident occurred.

Ahmedgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Premchand Sharma said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

A search operation is on to trace the driver, he added.