UP: Two men found dead in separate incidents

Gorakhpur/Hardoi (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) Two men in were found dead in separate incident in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and Hardoi districts on Wednesday, police said.

In Gorakhpur, the body of a 26-year-old Vishal Yadav was found in a wheat field along in Sahjanwa police station area on Wednesday morning. Police said the victim, a resident of Kuawal Kala village, had suffered severe head injuries suggesting a violent assault.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Vishal was brought to the spot alive and attacked with a heavy object. His slippers and a towel were found near the body, while a mobile phone and a motorcycle key were recovered from his pocket, they said.

The victim's family told police that Vishal, who worked in Mumbai, had left his house late on Tuesday night after receiving a phone call. Villagers spotted the body during a morning walk and informed the police.

The incident led to protests by locals and relatives, who blocked the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway near Sahjanwa police station. Senior police officials reached the spot and assured the protesters of taking action, after which the blockade was lifted. Police said teams are now examining call records and CCTV footage to identify the assailants.

In a separate incident in Hardoi district, the body of an unidentified man in his 20s was found near a grain market in Kotwali area. Police said the victim's face was badly crushed, allegedly with bricks, in an apparent attempt to conceal his identity.

City Kotwali police and a forensic team collected evidence from the spot. Circle Officer Hariyawan Ajit Chauhan said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Efforts are underway to establish the victim's identity and trace the suspects, the officer added. PTI COR KIS AKY