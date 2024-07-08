UP: Two men get life imprisonment for killing bridegroom during wedding procession

Azamgarh (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) A court here on Monday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment in connection with the killing of a bridegroom during his wedding procession over four years ago.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of the two convicts -- Amit Kumar Sonkar and Shah Qamar.

Elaborating on the incident, a government advocate said that during Sumit Gupta's wedding procession at Lalganj town in Azamgarh on the evening of February 4, 2020, two bike-borne assailants shot dead the bridegroom.

During the investigation, it came to light that Sonkar and Qamar were lovers of the woman to whom Sumit Gupta was engaged, the advocate said.

According to the prosecution, after completing the hearing on Monday, Additional Sessions Judge Santosh Kumar Yadav held Sonkar and Qamar guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD