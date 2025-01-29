UP: Two men held for attempting to take possession of house of ex-Army officer's daughter

Chandauli (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) Police arrested two men on Thursday for allegedly taking away possession of a multi-crore house in Lucknow belonging to the daughter of a former Army major by using forged documents, officials said.

The two men allegedly took advantage of the fact that the daughter had been living in a rehabilitation centre for several years as she had schizophrenia.

Following the arrests, police restored possession of the Indira Nagar house to the rightful owner within 24 hours, they said.

Anjana, the daughter of late Major Bipin Chandra Bhatt, met the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday over the matter.

Chandauli Superintendent of Police Aditya Langhe said a senior police officer from Lucknow had approached him in the matter, after which the Saiyadraja police station was directed to take action.

Acting on instructions, police arrested Balwant Kumar Yadav, a resident of Narayanpur and Manoj Kumar Yadav of Daudpur, he said.

The SP said Major Bhatt, who served in the Indian Army, owned a house in Indira Nagar, Lucknow. He died in 1994, and later his son and one daughter also passed away, leaving Anjana as the sole surviving family member.

"After losing her family, Anjana developed schizophrenia and has been living in a rehabilitation centre for several years," Langhe said.

He alleged that taking advantage of her condition, the accused prepared forged documents and attempted to transfer the property in their names, even putting up a board at the house. Legal action has been initiated against them for grabbing property using fake documents, the SP added.

Police confirmed that both accused were arrested on Thursday and further investigation is underway.